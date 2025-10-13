McPherson converted on one of three field-goal attempts while making his lone point-after try in Sunday's 27-18 loss to the Packers.

McPherson was unable to convert on field-goal tries of 56 and 67 yards during Sunday's loss, which were his first two misses of the season. The Florida product has now made six of eight field-goal attempts and all 11 of his extra-point tries through Cincinnati's first six games in 2025. His next opportunity to score will come in a Week 7 divisional matchup against the Steelers on Thursday night.