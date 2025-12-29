McPherson made his lone field-goal attempt and four of five extra-point tries in Sunday's 37-14 win over the Cardinals.

McPherson's field goal was boomed from 57 yards, but his failed PAT in the second quarter was McPherson's first missed extra point of the season. Through 16 games, McPherson is 25-for-28 on field goals and 41-for-42 on PATs. McPherson will wrap up the 2025 season in Week 18 against Cleveland.