McPherson went two-for-three on field-goal attempts and missed his only extra-point try during Sunday's 23-20 overtime defeat versus the Steelers.

McPherson drilled a 59-yarder to open the scoring for the Bengals and added a 26-yard chip shot at the end of the first quarter. However, it all went downhill from there as the second-year kicker proceeded to have his potential game-winning extra point blocked at the end of regulation and missed another potential game-winning kick -- a 29-yard field-goal attempt -- wide left in overtime. McPherson put together a solid rookie campaign and appeared ready to take another step forward after his booming 59-yarder, but he instead took a step back as the Bengals dropped the season opener. Regardless, Cincinnati's offense is elite and should continue to give McPherson plenty of bounce-back opportunities moving forward.