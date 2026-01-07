McPherson made 25 of his 28 field-goal tries and converted 41 of his 44 extra-point attempts in 17 games with Cincinnati in 2025.

After converting on a career-low 72.7 percent of his field-goal attempts in 2024, McPherson recorded a career high 89.3 percent in that category in 2025. He also showed improvement from distance compared to last season, making 15 of his 18 tries from 40-plus yards out compared to six of 12 in 2024. He still probably hasn't justified the three-year, $14 million contract the Bengals gave him in August of 2024, but he would project as an above-average fantasy option at kicker in 2026 if starting quarterback Joe Burrow can stay healthy and lead a more potent offense than the one Cincinnati had for much of this year.