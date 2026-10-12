McPherson made his lone field-goal attempt and all four of his extra-point tries during the Bengals' 31-24 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

McPherson was mostly limited to point-after tries thanks to four touchdown passes by Joe Burrow, but the former connected on a 26-yard chip shot late in the fourth quarter to extend Cincinnati's lead to 31-18. McPherson has attempted only one field goal in each of his last two games, but his scoring floor remains elevated on a week-to-week basis so long as the Bengals' offense under Burrow continues to move the ball down field. Cincinnati is on a bye for Week 6 before welcoming in Baltimore for Week 7 on Sunday, Oct. 25.