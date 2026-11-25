McPherson made both of his field-goal attempts and went 2-for-2 on extra-point tries during the Bengals' 22-20 loss to the Commanders on Monday.

After both teams went scoreless in a rainy first quarter, McPherson put the Bengals on the board with a 38-yard field goal in the second. He nailed a 56-yarder late in the fourth to give the Bengals a 20-19 lead, but his would-be game winner didn't come to pass as the Commanders raced down the field to set up Drew Stevens for a 26-yard field goal to seal the win for Washington. McPherson has made only five field goals (on six attempts) over the Bengals' last five games, but his 35 point-afters are second-most in the NFL behind Eddy Pineiro (36). The Bengals will head back home for Week 12 against the Saints, whose defense ranks 23rd in the NFL in points allowed per game (25.7).