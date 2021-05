The Bengals selected McPherson in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 149th overall.

McPherson converted 17 of 19 field-goal attempts (89.5 percent) at Florida in both 2018 and 2019, but his efficiency dropped to 17-of-22 tries (77.3 percent) in 2020. He'll get every chance to compete for the No. 1 placekicking role this offseason against Austin Seibert, who made six of eight field-goal tries across four games with the Bengals last season.