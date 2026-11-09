McPherson went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts while making all four of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 34-17 win over the Falcons.

McPherson was able to convert multiple field-goal tries in a game for the first time since Week 3, nailing a 57-yarder in the final moments of the first half before later adding a 43-yard make in the fourth quarter. The kicker had gone back-to-back games without a field-goal attempt, but he has now gone a perfect 12-for-12 on field-goal tries, including 6-for-6 from 50-plus yards, over eight contests this season.