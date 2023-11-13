McPherson made both of his field-goal tries and all three extra-point attempts in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Texans.

McPherson made a game-tying 31-yard field goal with less than two minutes left in the game, but he never got an opportunity to get them the win from there. He also connected from 50 yards out in the third quarter, which helped close the gap on the Texans' lead, making it a 20-10 game. McPherson will kick again Thursday against the Ravens.