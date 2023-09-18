McPherson connected on all three of his extra-point tries, and his lone field-goal attempt in a 27-24 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

McPherson was good from 27 yards out in the second quarter, to make him two-of-three on FGAs for the 2023 season, after hitting from 42 but missing from 51 yards out Week 1 against the Browns. He'll look to be perfect again in Week 3 against the Rams.