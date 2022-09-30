McPherson converted on both of his two field goal attempts and all three of his point-after tries during Cincinnati's 27-15 win versus Miami on Thursday.

McPherson made a chip-shot to take the lead with 12 minutes remaining in the game and then nailed a 57-yarder to extend that lead to five points with six minutes to play. He continues to generate returns in leagues that reward long field goals, as he's six for seven on field-goal tries of 40-plus yards through four games this season after converting on 15 of 20 such tries in 2021. "McFrosty" remains one of the NFL's premiere kickers heading into a Week 5 matchup at Baltimore, though it might be worthwhile for fantasy managers to keep an eye on the weather report ahead of that game.