McPherson made one of his two field-goal attempts in Sunday's 24-3 loss at Cleveland.

McPherson converted on a 42-yard field goal on Cincinnati's first drive of the second half to cut the Browns' lead to 10-3, but he only saw one more opportunity to kick the ball after that. On the Bengals' next possession, he pushed a 51-yard attempt wide to the right. Joe Burrow and company being stifled almost entirely is probably an aberration, and McPherson's miss was just the third of his career from 50-plus after 17 attempts. If nothing else, Cincinnati's offense seems like a good bet to improve on its Week 1 point total in Week 2 versus Baltimore.