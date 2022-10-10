McPherson converted on his only field-goal attempt and both point-after tries during the Bengals' 19-17 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

McPherson made a 40-yarder with eight seconds remaining in the first half which tied the game at 10, but he was otherwise held in check in Week 5. The second-year kicker is now 10-for-12 on field-goal attempts and 8-of-9 on extra-point tries in 2022, and he'll have the luxury of kicking indoors next Sunday in New Orleans.