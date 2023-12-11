McPherson made both of his field-goal attempts and all four extra-point tries in Sunday's 34-14 win over the Colts.

McPherson made both of his FGAs in the fourth quarter, connecting from 32 and 35 yards out, helping seal up the win for the Bengals. The third-year pro is now 21-for-26 on the season on field-goal tries, with all five misses coming from beyond 50 yards. Next for McPherson and the Bengals is a matchup with the Vikings in Week 15.