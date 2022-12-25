McPherson connected on one of two field-goal attempts and one of two extra-point tries during Saturday's 22-18 win over the Patriots.

Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins for a nine-yard score on the Bengals' first drive of the game, but McPherson pushed the extra-point try wide right. The kicker missed another extra-point try to the right following Cincinnati's next touchdown, but after the kick was negated by an unnecessary roughness call, the Bengals opted to go for two. McPherson bounced back by connecting on a 28-yard field goal to start the second quarter and making a PAT before halftime. However, the second-year kicker pulled his final kick -- a 43-yard field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter -- wide left. Overall, it was certainly a shaky performance from McPherson, but given the Bengals' high-powered offense, he should get plenty of opportunities to bounce back in Week 17 against Buffalo.