McPherson made both of his field-goal attempts and each of his two extra-point tries during the Bengals' 26-20 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

McPherson opened Sunday's scoring with a 54-yard field goal in the first quarter, and he closed out the first half with a 63-yarder as time expired. That 63-yard field goal was the longest of his career, and he is now 3-for-7 on field goals from 50-plus yards this season. After making just one field goal in each of the first six games of the regular season, McPherson has made two or more in four of his last five games. Over that span, he has gone 11-for-12 on field-goal attempts and 14-for-14 on extra-point tries.