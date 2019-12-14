Play

Akinmoladun was promoted to the Bengals' active roster Saturday.

Akinmoladun signed with the Giants during the offseason but ultimately was unable to make the team. He has since found his way to the Bengals' practice squad and will now get a chance to make an impression on the 53-man roster.

