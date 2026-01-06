The Bengals signed Brightwell to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Brightwell spent the entire 2025 regular season on the Bengals' practice squad after failing to make the team's 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He was elevated to the active roster for Weeks 12 and 13 against the Patriots and Ravens, respectively, and over those two games he returned four kickoffs for 83 yards. Brightwell will participate in offseason activities with the Bengals and look to compete for a spot on the active roster for the 2026 campaign.