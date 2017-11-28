Bengals' Geno Atkins: Adds to sack total Sunday

Atkins had six tackles (two solo) and a half-sack in Sunday's victory over the Browns.

Atkins played 47 of 70 defensive snaps, and brought his season sack total to 6.5. The 29-year-old is an inconsistent IDP option in large part due to being a defensive tackle, but Atkins continues to have an impact each week, even when it doesn't show in the box score.

