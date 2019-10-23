Play

Bengals' Geno Atkins: Brings down QB twice

Atkins had six tackles (four solo) and two sacks during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.

Atkins had only one sack through the first six games of the season, so Sunday's double-dip was certainly a welcome sight, especially since he went without a tackle in Week 6. The 31-year-old has 25 tackles (10 solo) and three sacks through seven games.

