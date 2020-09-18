Coach Zac Taylor said there's "a chance" Atkins (shoulder) could make his season debut at Philadelphia in Week 3, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

The Bengals were without both Atkins and Mike Daniels (groin) during Thursday's loss to the Browns, in which Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for an average of 6.6 yards on 32 carries. If Atkins is indeed able to suit up Week 3 after having begun the season with back-to-back absences, his presence will provide a notable boost to Cincinnati's run defense.