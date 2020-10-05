Coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Atkins (shoulder) is "progressing nicely" and may play Sunday against the Ravens, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Atkins was limited in every practice last week but was inactive in Week 4's win over Jacksonville. It's clear he's trending in the right direction, and Taylor's vote of confidence is another encouraging sign. If Atkins indeed returns to the lineup, it'll be a key addition as the Bengals attempt to shut down the Ravens' versatile run offense.