Bengals' Geno Atkins: Erupts for three sacks

Atkins recorded six tackles (five solo), including three sacks, in Sunday's win over Oakland.

Atikins had seven sacks this season entering Sunday's contest, but had recorded just one in the last eight games. The performance marks his third multi-sack game of the season and the first three-sack outing of his career. He's now up to 10 sacks on the year. He'll look to maintain his strong play in next week's game against the Browns.

