Bengals' Geno Atkins: Expected to be ready for camp

Atkins (undisclosed) is making progress in his recovery and is expected to be ready for training camp, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Atkins has appeared in 16 games in each of the last five seasons. It's unsure exactly how serious this undisclosed issue is, but it was at least severe enough to keep the 31-year-old out of the Pro Bowl in late January.

