Bengals' Geno Atkins: Forces fumble Sunday

Atkins had four tackles (three solo), a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over the Bills.

Atkins bounced back after recording only two tackles the previous two weeks with his fourth sack of the season and a pair of tackles behind the line-of-scrimmage. Division rival Pittsburgh is next up for Cincinnati following their Week 6 bye.

