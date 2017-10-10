Bengals' Geno Atkins: Forces fumble Sunday
Atkins had four tackles (three solo), a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over the Bills.
Atkins bounced back after recording only two tackles the previous two weeks with his fourth sack of the season and a pair of tackles behind the line-of-scrimmage. Division rival Pittsburgh is next up for Cincinnati following their Week 6 bye.
More News
-
Bengals' Geno Atkins: Four tackles beyond line of scrimmage•
-
Bengals' Geno Atkins: Collects two sacks in Sunday win•
-
Bengals' Geno Atkins: Registers 1.5 sacks in Week 4 victory•
-
Bengals' Geno Atkins: Big rebound season•
-
Bengals DT Geno Atkins looking like his old self•
-
Bengals DT Geno Atkins named to third Pro Bowl•
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...