Bengals' Geno Atkins: Gets to QB in Week 3

Atkins made five tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Bills.

Atkins posted at least nine sacks in each of the previous four seasons. He played 60 of 78 defensive snaps (77 percent) in this contest, and it was his first sack of 2019. Atkins will look to keep on capitalizing in Week 4's game against the Steelers, although Mason Rudolph has been sacked just twice so far.