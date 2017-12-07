Bengals' Geno Atkins: Lands on injury report
Atkins did not participate in practice Thursday due to a toe injury, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Reports out of Cincinnati state that Atkins' injury is not a serious one, but given that he is being held out of practice Thursday, it's still a situation worth monitoring. Should Atkins be able to put at least a limited session together Friday, chances are he'll be ready to play by Sunday.
