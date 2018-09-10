Bengals' Geno Atkins: Logs sack in season opener

Atkins notched four tackles and a sack during Sunday's 34-23 victory over the Colts.

Fresh off signing a lucrative four-year extension, Atkins wasn't at his best Sunday as the Bengals had trouble generating a consistent pass rush. While the 30-year-old still managed a respectable stat line, he'll now enter a much more difficult matchup in Week 2 against a Ravens offensive line led by six-time Pro-Bowl guard Marshal Yanda.

