Bengals' Geno Atkins: Logs sack in season opener
Atkins notched four tackles and a sack during Sunday's 34-23 victory over the Colts.
Fresh off signing a lucrative four-year extension, Atkins wasn't at his best Sunday as the Bengals had trouble generating a consistent pass rush. While the 30-year-old still managed a respectable stat line, he'll now enter a much more difficult matchup in Week 2 against a Ravens offensive line led by six-time Pro-Bowl guard Marshal Yanda.
