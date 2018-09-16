Bengals' Geno Atkins: Logs two sacks in victory
Atkins notched five total tackles and two sacks in the Bengals' 34-23 win over the Ravens.
Atkins looked dominant in Week 2, overpowering Baltimore's offensive line and sacking quarterback Joe Flacco twice for a total loss of six yards. The star defensive tackle will look to benefit from a long week of rest before suiting up against the Panthers next Sunday.
