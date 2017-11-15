Bengals' Geno Atkins: Makes sack Sunday

Atkins had two solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's game against the Titans.

Atkins now has six sacks through nine games, and he has a chance of passing his career high of 12.5 sacks. Still, the eight-year defensive tackle has left fantasy owners out to dry four times this season when he has failed to record a sack, making Atkins most worthy in daily formats against questionable offensive lines.

