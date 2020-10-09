Atkins (shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice and won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Ravens.

After getting his first full practice of the season under his belt, Atkins has been given the green light to make his 2020 debut after the shoulder injury sidelined him for the Bengals' first four games. Cincinnati's lone Pro Bowler a season ago, Atkins should provide a major lift to a defensive-line group that lost Josh Tupou to an opt out and Mike Daniels (elbow) and Russell Wren (quadriceps) to injured reserve. Atkins and company will look to slow down a Ravens offense that ranks third in the NFL in total rushing.