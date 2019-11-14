Play

Bengals' Geno Atkins: Nursing knee injury

Atkins did not participate in practice Thursday due to a knee injury, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Atkins popped up on the injury report Thursday after logging a full practice Wednesday, suggesting he tweaked something in then rather than in a game. His status Friday bears watching, and if the 31-year-old can't play, Renell Wren could see more playing time.

