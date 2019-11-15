Play

Bengals' Geno Atkins: Officially listed as questionable

Atkins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Raiders, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Zac Taylor said Friday that he expects Atkins to play Week 11, but his availability can't be considered a guaranteed lock. If the veteran is indeed able to suit up, he'll draw his usual start at defensive tackle.

