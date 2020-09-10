site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Geno Atkins: Officially misses practice
RotoWire Staff
Atkins (shoulder) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Atkins' shoulder issue has prevented him from handling any practice reps this week. His 96-game played streak could be in jeopardy against the Chargers on Sunday.
