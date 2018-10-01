Bengals' Geno Atkins: Posts sack in win

Atkins recorded five tackles (four solo), including a sack in Sunday's 37-36 win over the Falcons.

Atkins' sack was his fourth of the season. He's one of the better defensive tackles in the NFL and is on pace for the most prolific season of his career in terms of sacks. He'll strive to stack success and keep up the strong play against the Dolphins in Week 5.

