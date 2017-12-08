Bengals' Geno Atkins: Questionable for Sunday

Atkins (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Despite the injury designation, head coach Marvin Lewis believes Atkins will be ready for Sunday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports. Atkins has 40 tackles (25 solo) and seven sacks this season, and if the veteran defensive tackle can't play, expect Pat Sims and Ryan Glasgow to rotate in.