Play

Bengals' Geno Atkins: Ready for Sunday

Atkins (knee) practiced Friday and will play Sunday at Oakland, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Atkins was limited as a limited practice participant Thursday due to the knee issue, but coach Zac Taylor said Friday he was just resting and will play Week 12. The veteran defensive tackles has 27 tackles (11 solo) and three sacks through nine games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories