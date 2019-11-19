Bengals' Geno Atkins: Records 1.5 sacks in win

Atkins logged five tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's loss to the Raiders.

Atkins came into the game under a questionable tag after nursing an ankle injury during the week, but there was nothing questionable about his performance. The 10-year vet sits at 4.5 sacks on the year and will need to pick up the pace to reach the nine he's had at least in each of the last four seasons.