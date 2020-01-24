Play

Bengals' Geno Atkins: Records 4.5 sacks in 2019

Atkins had 47 tackles (18 solo) and 4.5 sacks in 16 games this season.

The 31-year-old started all 16 games and played a career-high 836 defensive snaps, but he ended up posting his lowest sack total since 2014. Atkins remains under contract through 2022 and is set for another season as the anchor of the Bengals' defensive line.

