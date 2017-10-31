Bengals' Geno Atkins: Records fifth sack of season
Atkins recorded his fifth sack of the season in Sunday's 24-23 victory over the Colts.
Atkins had five tackles (four solo) while playing 57 of 74 defensive snaps Sunday. The 29-year-old and the Bengals will face a run-heavy attack at Jacksonville in Week 9.
