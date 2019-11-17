Play

Bengals' Geno Atkins: Set to play against Raiders

Atkins (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

As expected, Atkins was able to shake off his injury in time. The veteran defensive tackle will keep his ironman streak alive, as he hasn't missed a game since 2013. The 31-year-old has 27 tackles (11 solo) and three sacks this year.

