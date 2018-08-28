Bengals' Geno Atkins: Signs four-year extension

Atkins signed a four-year contract extension Tuesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The Bengals now have Atkins under contract through his age-34 season in 2022. He's been the team's best defensive player for the majority of his career, piling up 290 tackles and 61 sacks in 121 regular-season games. The stud defensive tackle is working on a streak of three consecutive seasons with nine or more sacks -- a rare feat for an interior lineman.

