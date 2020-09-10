site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Geno Atkins: Sitting out Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Atkins (shoulder) headed to practice Thursday without his helmet, suggesting he won't practice again, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Atkins has a 96-games played streak that appears to be in jeopardy on Sunday against the Chargers.
