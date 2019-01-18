Bengals' Geno Atkins: Tallies 10 sacks in 2018
Atkins recorded 45 tackles, including 10 sacks, in 16 games in 2018.
Atkins reached double-digit sacks for the third time in his career this past season, highlighted by a three-sack game in Week 15. His 45 tackles were up there with many of his best seasons as well. Atkins will enter his age-31 season in 2019.
