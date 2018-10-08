Bengals' Geno Atkins: Two more sacks
Atkins had two more sacks in Sunday's win over the Dolphins, giving him six so far this season.
Overall Atkins had three QB hits, a category in which he leads the NFL. He took advantage of the Dolphins' injury-wracked offensive line, who lost their center last week and then LT Laremy Tunsil during the third quarter.
