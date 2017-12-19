Bengals' Geno Atkins: Two-sack performance Sunday

Atkins had four tackles (three solo) and a pair of sacks in Sunday's blowout loss to the Vikings.

Atkins played 29 of 67 snaps after playing only 12 snaps in Week 14. The limited snap counts limit the 29-year-old's IDP value, but he was still able to put forth an efficient performance in Sunday's blowout.

