Atkins (shoulder) didn't participate in Monday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Atkins didn't play in Week 1, missing his first game since the 2013 season, and he could be trending in the same direction with the quick turnaround ahead of Thursday's matchup versus the Browns. The Bengals were mediocre against the run without Atkins, allowing 148 yards on 33 carries (4.5 YPC) to the Chargers' running backs, and Atkins would bolster that unit in Week 2 against the touted tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. If he's unable to practice Tuesday, however, he'll likely sit out again Thursday.