Atkins (shoulder) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Browns, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

With Atkins and fellow DT Mike Daniels (groin) both out, the Bengals will need Christian Covington and Andrew Brown to handle interior snaps alongside big-money offseason signing D.J. Reader. It's cause for a matchup upgrade for Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb and the rest of the Cleveland offense, though O-line injuries could essentially negate the impact, with LT Jedrick Wills (shin) and RT Jack Conklin (finger) both missing practice time for the Browns this week.