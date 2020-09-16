Atkins (shoulder) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Browns, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

With Atkins and fellow defensive tackle Mike Daniels (groin) both out, the Bengals will need Christian Covington and Andrew Brown to handle interior snaps alongside big-money offseason signing D.J. Reader. The two absences will result in a matchup upgrade for Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb and the rest of the Cleveland offense, though offensive line injuries could essentially limit the skill players' overall effectiveness. Left tackle Jedrick Wills (shin) and right tackle Jack Conklin (finger) both missed practice time for the Browns this week and enter Thursday's game at less than 100 percent health.