Stone is considered week-to-week due to a soft tissue injury and has been ruled out for the Bengals' second preseason game against the Commanders on Monday, Aug. 18, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Stone played just four defensive snaps during the Bengals' preseason loss to the Eagles on Thursday, and that may have been due to his injury. Given that it's training camp, Stone could also miss the Bengals' preseason finale against the Colts on Saturday, Aug. 23 in order to avoid aggravating the injury. If that were to be the case, Stone will aim to be fully healthy for Week 1 against the Colts. In the meantime, Tycen Anderson and Daijahn Anthony are the top candidates to work with the first-team defense at safety alongside Jordan Battle.